Impeachment and Recusal
There’s been lots of tough talk from House Republicans about impeaching Joe Biden recently. But what House Republicans are contemplating is political theatrics, not a solemn impeachment proceeding based on evidence.
Impeaching is the Congressional version of a prosecutor indicting. An impeachment is a charging document; it charges one or more people wit…
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