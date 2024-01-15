A Quick Correction
One quick update to the week ahead. Trump’s Monday deadline for disclosing whether he intends to use an advice of counsel defense in the Special Counsel’s January 6 prosecution is stayed while the immunity appeal proceeds. So Jack Smith will have to wait, hopefully not too much longer, before he learns how Trump intends to proceed.
My apologies for letti…
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