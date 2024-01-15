The Week Ahead
January 14, 2024
This week kicks off with the Iowa caucuses on Monday. Politics aside, it’s the start of an inevitable round of demands by the former president to delay his court cases until after the election. While most judges are likely to reject the absolute notion that Trump can’t be tried until it’s over because he’s running for office, the question is how judges …
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