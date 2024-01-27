$83.3 Million
I had not intended to write about the E Jean Carroll trial again tonight; I was going to give you a night off. But it’s impossible not to, with the jury reaching its decision after just a few hours of deliberation. Beyond the verdict, there were some interesting and highly significant developments today that merit our attention.
Damages
First off, the ver…
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