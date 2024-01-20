If Congress Can Do This...
There’s a lot of legal news brewing right now. All of it is important, and all of it matters. We will get to it over the next few days. But tonight, I want to switch gears and ask an important question about what Congress has the ability to do. If you like my idea, perhaps you’ll take advantage of the opportunity to ask/demand that your elected represen…
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