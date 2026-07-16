Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Substack Live with Fair Fight’s Lauren Groh-Wargo
Thursday at 5pm
  Joyce Vance
Mr. Blanche Gets His Hearing
Sunday night I wrote to you that Todd Blanche was the worst nominee to be attorney general in the modern era.
  Joyce Vance
Mimi Rocah, Preet Bharara, and Me
Today, everyone has a take on the Blanche confirmation hearing.
  Joyce VancePreet Bharara, and Mimi Rocah
32:57
Live with Harry Litman
A recording from Joyce Vance and Harry Litman's live video
  Joyce Vance and Harry Litman
32:33
Todd Blanche's Senate Confirmation Hearing
And a roadmap for today
  Joyce Vance
The Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Challenge
Explained by California AG Rob Bonta
  Joyce Vance and AG Rob Bonta
26:50
California AG Rob Bonta Joins Us For Substack Live
Tuesday at 7:00 pm ET
  Joyce Vance
Maine
The news from Maine yesterday, where ICE shot and killed a young father for no reason, is deeply disturbing.
  Joyce Vance
Judge Is A Big No On Trump's Slush Fund
Tonight: Long, but worth it.
  Joyce Vance
Live with Juan Proaño: ICE and the recent shootings
A recording from Joyce Vance's live video
  Joyce Vance and Juan Proaño
38:50
Coffee with the Contrarians with Norm and Joyce Vance
A recording from Joyce Vance and Norman Eisen's live video
  Joyce Vance and Norman Eisen
24:05
Substack Live with Juan Proaño, Chief Executive Officer, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)
Monday at 5:00 pm ET
  Joyce Vance
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