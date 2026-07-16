Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance
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Substack Live with Fair Fight’s Lauren Groh-Wargo
Thursday at 5pm
5 hrs ago
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Joyce Vance
265
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Mr. Blanche Gets His Hearing
Sunday night I wrote to you that Todd Blanche was the worst nominee to be attorney general in the modern era.
16 hrs ago
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Joyce Vance
2,160
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Mimi Rocah, Preet Bharara, and Me
Today, everyone has a take on the Blanche confirmation hearing.
21 hrs ago
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Joyce Vance
,
Preet Bharara
, and
Mimi Rocah
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32:57
Live with Harry Litman
A recording from Joyce Vance and Harry Litman's live video
Jul 15
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Joyce Vance
and
Harry Litman
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32:33
Todd Blanche's Senate Confirmation Hearing
And a roadmap for today
Jul 15
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Joyce Vance
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66
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The Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Challenge
Explained by California AG Rob Bonta
Jul 15
•
Joyce Vance
and
AG Rob Bonta
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40
123
26:50
California AG Rob Bonta Joins Us For Substack Live
Tuesday at 7:00 pm ET
Jul 14
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Joyce Vance
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Maine
The news from Maine yesterday, where ICE shot and killed a young father for no reason, is deeply disturbing.
Jul 14
•
Joyce Vance
1,879
125
390
Judge Is A Big No On Trump's Slush Fund
Tonight: Long, but worth it.
Jul 14
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Joyce Vance
2,683
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Live with Juan Proaño: ICE and the recent shootings
A recording from Joyce Vance's live video
Jul 13
•
Joyce Vance
and
Juan Proaño
943
66
184
38:50
Coffee with the Contrarians with Norm and Joyce Vance
A recording from Joyce Vance and Norman Eisen's live video
Jul 13
•
Joyce Vance
and
Norman Eisen
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24:05
Substack Live with Juan Proaño, Chief Executive Officer, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)
Monday at 5:00 pm ET
Jul 13
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Joyce Vance
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© 2026 Joyce Vance
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