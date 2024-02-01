Texas Ignores the Constitution and the Rule of Law
Kudos to @BlueHogReport catching this post from “Texas Patriots for Secession” earlier in the week:
He’s right on the nose. MAGA “patriots” want to have their cake and eat it, too, when it comes to the involvement of the federal government in their lives. It’s laughable; perhaps it was even meant tongue-in-cheek. But when it comes to Texas and the states…
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