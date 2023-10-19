Worth Noting: On Immigration
On Monday, there was a little bit of good news that you may have missed since we’re living in the middle of an international crisis while watching a Republican majority in the House that is bumbling, for the second time in a row, at electing a new speaker. The good news has to do with immigration, more specifically with steps towards the formal end of t…
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