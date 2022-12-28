Title 42
Today we learned the fate of the request from 19 red-state attorneys general, who asked the Supreme Court to keep the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy in place after a federal judge ordered that it end. The Biden administration wants to stop the practice of expelling migrants under a provision of Title 42 of the United States Code (read the full p…
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