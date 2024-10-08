Woman? Or Human Incubator?
Amber Thurman was killed by Georgia’s abortion ban. In need of a D&C procedure because of an incomplete medication abortion, care that is safe and effective, Thurman couldn’t get it. She died in a hospital after developing sepsis, leaving behind a young son.
She will not be the last woman to die in Georgia. The state has a ban on abortion after the sixth…
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