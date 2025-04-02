Why We Have Due Process
Here’s a textbook explanation for why due process is so important: the case of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a native of El Salvador, who was included on the third plane full of aliens the Trump administration deported to that country on March 15. Only one problem, as the government now concedes in an affidavit filed in the case by Robert L. Cerna, the …
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