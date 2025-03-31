The Week Ahead
March 30, 2025
Even though it’s almost a week out, it’s time to think ahead to April 5, a national day of protest, and what that could mean. So far, fiery town halls, some with empty seats for absent Republican representatives, have been building momentum and visibility to propel us into a moment of outrage. The motto for the day is “Hands Off.” Hands off our Medicaid…
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