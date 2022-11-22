Why prosecutors are entitled to Mike Pence’s testimony
Last week, while on the interview circuit hawking his book, former Vice President Mike Pence had the audacity to maintain that the January 6 committee wasn’t entitled to his testimony. After all, Pence reasoned, he’d made his senior advisors available. He shook his head, made a face like he’d just eaten something Mother wouldn’t approve of, and indignan…
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