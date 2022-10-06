When Clients Break Bad...
What's a lawyer to do?
I really enjoy the comments you all leave on my posts. Civil Discoursers are smart, thoughtful, and ask some really great questions. After a post last week, Captain Avatar asked in the comments:
“Dear Ms. Vance, Please provide your readers with a legal description of the ethical rules applicable to attorneys when dealing with their lying client. My unde…
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