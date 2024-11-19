What Letting Trump Use Recess Appointments Could Mean
Donald Trump’s stated desire to use recess appointments is about more than putting his cabinet secretaries and other appointees in place without a fight. With a 54-seat majority in the Senate, he has the ability to get anyone who isn’t truly beyond the pale confirmed. And there’s not much that’s beyond the pale for MAGA.
After all, in his first term, Tr…
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