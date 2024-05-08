"What Could Go Wrong?"
In July of 2006, Stormy Daniels met Donald Trump at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament. Today in court, she testified that initially, she didn’t want to have dinner with him when she received an invite. But she was persuaded by her publicist, who said, “It’ll make a great story. He’s a business guy. What could possibly go wrong?”
Indeed.
Her testimo…
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