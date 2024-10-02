Walz versus Vance
Thanks to those of you who came and joined the debate chat tonight!
Governor Walz seemed nervous starting out but closed strong. He scored points when J.D. Vance refused to disavow family separation and pretended that his ticket would support shaking hands and “coming back together” if they lost the election. But Vance was slick, rehearsed and had a goo…
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