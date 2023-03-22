Waiting on Manhattan
Monday and Tuesday passed in Manhattan without an indictment. Trump, who claimed in a “truth” message that he would be arrested on Tuesday, was wrong. Again. Fox News is reporting tonight that Trump has not been formally notified as to whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg plans to bring charges against him.
In fact, it’s unlikely that Trump wi…
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