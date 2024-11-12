Veterans Day & Project 2025 on the Military
Because it’s Veterans Day, it feels appropriate to touch on what the new administration has intimated it has in store for our troops. But of course, there have also been a lot of other developments as Trump returns to run the government, or for now, his transition, on social media.
One of those developments has been the mass exodus of people from Twitter…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.