Vacation
All I ever wanted...
Yes, I had planned on vacationing and sending you lovely, relaxing photos this week (and there are a few at the bottom) but there is A LOT going on right now! Another January 6 Committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 at 10am ET. I’ll be commenting on MSNBC ahead/during/after). A flurry of subpoenas were issued by Fulton County, Georgia, DA F…
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