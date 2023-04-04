Trump v. The Rule of Law
Today’s spectacle was watching Donald Trump board his plane and prepare to fly back to New York to face the charges a grand jury voted to level against him. But it was private citizen Trump on the runway, waiting in line for other planes to take off ahead of his, a reminder that he is president no more and that beyond the Secret Service detail that will…
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