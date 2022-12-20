“Unfit for Any Office”
Today was quite a day. The January 6 committee finished the way it started, delivering the goods in a straightforward manner, absent political posturing, with some really good video and graphics to illustrate their findings for those of us who are visual learners.
The big news today is that we got the “executive summary” for the January 6 committee’s rep…
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