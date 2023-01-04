Understanding the Report
And what the January 6 committee accomplished
It’s the new year. You’ve had time to celebrate and unwind. And you may have decided it’s time to take a peek on your own into the January 6 committee’s report and the slew of transcripts and other materials the committee has now released. If you’ve done that, you, like me, are probably feeling incredibly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of material that…
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