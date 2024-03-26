Understanding the Manhattan DA's Criminal Case Against Trump
There’s a new trial date in Manhattan—April 15 for the start of jury selection—and this one looks pretty firm. I say “pretty firm” because prosecutors know that for reluctant defendants (and I’ve never seen one more reluctant than Trump), there are all kinds of last-minute stunts to attempt. But Judge Juan Merchan seems to have taken the measure of the …
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