Two Legal Issues
There are two legal issues of interest tonight. First, an important decision by the Justice Department in the E. Jean Carroll case—this is the second of her two defamation cases, and it’s set for trial in January. Second, Donald Trump’s lawyers have responded to the government’s request for a December trial date in the Mar-a-Lago prosecution. The work p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.