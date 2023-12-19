Twenty Four Hours of Trump
Let’s start tonight with a bit of expected news: the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals made swift work of Mark Meadows’ argument that his Fulton County prosecution should be removed to federal court. The panel of judges that heard oral argument on Friday ruled today that, "Federal-officer removal … does not apply to former federal officers, and even if …
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