Tuesday
It has been a quiet day here, thankfully, although I’ve watched the news from South Korea with a sense of urgency. Conservative, anti-feminist President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law Tuesday night over what he claimed was concern about domestic factions he characterized as “anti-state,” saying they supported North Korea. It didn’t take much imagina…
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