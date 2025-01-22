Trump's Day One Executive Orders
Day One of Trump 2.0 was full of shock and awful, precisely what we had every reason to expect. In classic fashion, there was so much, and it was so all over the board that it was hard to focus on any one thing. I wrote to you about that back in November when I first started thinking about The Democracy Index (starting soon on The Contrarian). At the ti…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.