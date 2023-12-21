Trump Wants More Delay
Today, Donald Trump filed his “BRIEF IN OPPOSITION TO PETITION FOR WRIT OF CERTIORARI BEFORE JUDGMENT” in the Supreme Court of the United States. At this stage, the Court is being asked to take this appeal out of order, before the D.C. Court of Appeals considers whether Judge Chutkan got it right when she ruled against Trump’s motions to dismiss the ind…
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