Trump Testifies
On Friday, closing arguments will take place in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Donald Trump. On Thursday, Donald Trump briefly took the witness stand in his own defense, responding to just a handful of questions during the direct and cross-examinations. In part, that’s because the Judge narrowly restricted what Trump could testify to. Since t…
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