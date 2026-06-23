Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
Jun 23

My family and I are very grateful for your in-depth analysis and encouragement in a dark and difficult time. It's a gift to hear you call out the lawless behavior of the current DOJ-- specifically how badly they've crossed the line in service of the corrupt Trump regime. And, judges holding them accountable is very good news indeed.

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Cheryl Marriage's avatar
Cheryl Marriage
Jun 23

Thank you for this clear explanation of why the judge denied the administration’s prosecution. Although persecution may be a more correct term.

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