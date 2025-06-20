A Rhode Island Judge Tells Trump "No"
And it's a very important "no"
Tonight, I want to focus on a case you probably haven’t heard about, California v. Department of Transportation. It was brought by Democratic state attorneys general from across the country in the District of Rhode Island. Today, District Judge John McConnell, Jr., dealt the Trump administration a major loss in the case, which will stymie its efforts t…
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