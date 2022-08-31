Trump in Trouble
DOJ just filed its response to Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon’s order. Judge Cannon had previously suggested she’s inclined to appoint a special master to oversee review of the items seized during the search of Mar-a-Lago. There had been some speculation DOJ might agree to a special master (SM), but that is not the case. In fact, they …
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