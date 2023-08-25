Trump Gets a Mug Shot
If you happened to search the records for inmates housed in the Fulton County, Georgia, jail this evening, you would have found this. Briefly.
No designation as “President Trump,” the way his new lawyer, Atlanta criminal defense lawyer Steve Sadow, referred to him in a motion today. Instead, he has a booking number like any other common criminal. He di…
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