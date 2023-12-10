Trump, Gagged Again
An explainer (long)
On Friday, the court of appeals in the District of Columbia affirmed, in part, Judge Chutkan’s gag order. The parts they affirmed are the parts that matter. Trump is prohibited from talking about witnesses in the case against him as it relates to their testimony and from impugning court personnel and prosecutors, excepting the Judge herself and Special …
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