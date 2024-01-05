Trump Files a Motion to Hold Jack Smith in Contempt
Today, Donald Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Chutkan to hold Jack Smith in contempt. They want her to require Smith to “show cause” for why he didn’t violate the stay in the case while Trump’s immunity motion is on appeal. The full pleading is here.
It’s important to understand what is and isn’t at stake with this motion. It has no bearing on the ultimate …
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