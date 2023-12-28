Jack Smith Lays Out His Strategy
Jack Smith filed a motion in limine Wednesday morning. As we’ve discussed previously, this is a type of motion used to obtain a pre-trial ruling from the judge regarding the admissibility of certain types of evidence at trial.
Decisions about the admissibility of evidence are within the trial judge’s discretion. They are only reversible error (the kind …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.