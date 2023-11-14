Trump Drops the Pretense of Democracy
I flew home tonight from a lovely long weekend in Boston with my husband and daughter but wanted to take a few minutes to write to you tonight, nonetheless. Forgive me if my thoughts are less formal than usual. I continue to be deeply troubled by the openness with which Donald Trump expresses an anti-democratic vision for his hoped-for future presidency…
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