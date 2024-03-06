Trial Prep: Manhattan
Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed his response to Trump’s motions in limine, which are mostly about what evidence can be admitted for the jury to consider when the case goes to trial on March 25. Trump wants to prevent the DA from making key arguments and offering evidence from important witnesses. There are eleven separate argument…
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