Too Important to Miss
This morning, the New York Times ran a crucial editorial piece. In the middle of the controversy over whether Joe Biden should be the Democratic nominee for the presidency, they returned the conversation to the most important issue we face: whether Donald Trump is fit to be president.
The Times Editorial Board resoundingly concluded that the answer is no.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.