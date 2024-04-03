Tonight: Bad Weather & Recusal
I had plans to write about some of the legal issues that surfaced today, this evening. Trump filed a pre-motion letter indicating his intention to file a motion to recuse Judge Merchan ahead of the trial that is scheduled to start in Manhattan on April 15. This is his second one and the DA was quick to respond and say there was nothing new here and the …
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