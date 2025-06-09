Tonight
There is a lot going on today, almost too much.
But I have a book due to my publisher this week, which means I need to “take tonight off” so I can put some finishing touches on it. I know that will make those of you who can’t wait to read it very happy, but I regret that I’m not able to focus on today’s developments for you tonight, as I would like to. I…
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