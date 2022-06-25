Hi Friends.

I know you all know. Roe v. Wade reversed, the fate of abortion rights and the lives of pregnant people left up to state legislatures, many of whom don’t care.

The first time I read Margaret Atwood’s novel Handmaid’s Tale, it was 1987 or 1988. I remember, because I was a young lawyer in Washington, DC. I felt invulnerable. I liked the book, in…