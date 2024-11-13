Today in Unraveling the Rule of Law
In the Manhattan district attorney’s case, the only one of the four criminal prosecutions brought against Trump to make it to trial and ending in a conviction, there was news today. But it wasn’t the news we expected. Judge Juan Merchan was scheduled to deliver a long-delayed ruling on whether the Supreme Court’s July 1 presidential immunity decision im…
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