Today in Trump
Monday night, we got the first reports that something might be happening in Florida—a grand jury was meeting there on a matter related to Trump and the documents. That wasn’t the big news everyone was geared up for, with most of the media on Trump indictment watch in Washington, D.C. But by Tuesday morning, members of the media were hightailing it to th…
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