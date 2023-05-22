The Week Ahead
May 21, 2023
On Tuesday, Donald Trump will attend a hearing in front of Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan, by video. The hearing is part of the Manhattan DA’s criminal prosecution of Trump. The judge set the hearing for a very specific purpose: he wants to review his order regarding restrictions on sharing, with third-parties or the public, information revealed by the…
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