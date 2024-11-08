Thursday
My day of teaching, complete with its long commute to Tuscaloosa and back, started out early this morning with a chicken who needed a bath. I’m exhausted! So, I’m going to practice what I preach and take the night off to catch up on sleep and recharge my batteries.
I’ll leave you with what happened after the aptly named Cleopatra had her spa bath and blo…
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