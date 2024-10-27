Three Cases v. Chickens
Tonight I’d planned to write about the decisions in two voting cases, United States v. Virginia (the court ordered the commonwealth to restore a large group of voters purged from the voter rolls during the “quiet period” ahead of the election, when that is prohibited) and RNC v. Wetzel (the Fifth Circuit, in an opinion that probably won’t affect this el…
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