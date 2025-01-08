Threatening Canada
Trump posted this last night on Truth Social.
A lot of people went off on him. A lot of other people chided those people for chasing a bright shiny object and ignoring important things, like Senator Majority Leader John Thune’s claim he has the votes to confirm an accused rapist as Secretary of Defense and Trump’s impending sentencing in Manhattan, if th…
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