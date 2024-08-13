This Evening
I can hear the Cicadas singing outside of my window, a sort of lazy summer song that is completely in keeping with the heat and humidity that seem to be sucking the lifeblood out of people down here in Alabama. This is the time of year that air conditioning was made for.
Today, I was at the law school in Tuscaloosa for orientation. (Roll Tide) As much as…
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